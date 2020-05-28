New PM Drive Show Starts June 1st

PILLAR OF FIRE Contemporary Christian WAKW (STAR 93.3)/Cincinnati has moved KURT WALLACE from evenings to join host TAYLOR MORGAN in afternoons starting MONDAY, JUNE 1st. AFTERNOONS WITH TAYLOR & KURT will run 2-7p, MONDAY- SATURDAY..

WALLACE has been a part of the STAR staff for the past 11 years and MORGAN joined the station as an on-air host three years ago.

“Taylor and Kurt have had a lot of chemistry over the past several years during our fundraisers," said PD JEFF EVANS. "Listening to them together during fundraising times it has been obvious that there are the makings of a great show. Adding KURT to afternoons will compliment TAYLOR’s talent and will allow for even deeper engagement and more entertainment.”

