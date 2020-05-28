Memory Trip

MOUNTAIN JAM, the largest annual and longest running music and camping festival in the NORTHEAST would have happened this weekend if it weren’t for the cancellation due to the CORONAVIRUS (CAVID-19). In its place the producers of the event have announced THE BEST OF MOUNTAIN which will air THIS WEEKEND (MAY 30th-31st) on CHET-5 Triple A WDST (RADIO WOODSTOCK 100.1)/WOODSTOCK, NY

Listeners can tune in for a full day of MOUNTAIN JAM previous performances and backstage artist interviews. Artist will include ROBERT PLANT, THE ALLMAN BROTHERS, THE BLACK KEYS, WILLE NELSON & FAMILY, GOV’T MULE, ALABAMA SHAKES, BOB WEIR AND RATDOG, PHIL LESH & FRIENDS, LEVON HELM, JACK JOHNSON, THE LUMINEERS, MICHAEL FRANTI & SPEARHEAD, TEDESCHI TRUCKS BAND, THE AVETT BROTHERS, JOE RUSSO’S ALMOST DEAD, GRACE POTTER, MY MORNING JACKET, BECK, JASON ISBELL, GARY CLARK JR., NATHANIEL RATELIFF and many more over the two days.

On SATURDAY, some of MOUNTAIN JAM’s most iconic and familiar artists who were set to play the festival this year, will give exclusive live video performances from their own homes. The list includes WARREN HAYNES from NEW YORK, MICHAEL FRANTI from BALI, and STEPHEN LEWIS from CANADA. The live-streamed performances will begin at 7p EDT on both RADIO WOODSTOCK and MOUNTAIN JAM’s FACEBOOK pages and YOUTUBE channels.

In addition, in tribute to what would have been a celebration of LEVON HELM’s 80th birthday at the festival, MOUNTAIN JAM will stream the entire LEVON HELM 70th BIRTHDAY JUBILEE that occurred in 2010 with special guests WARREN HAYNES, RAY LAMONTAGNE, ALISON KRAUSS, DONALD FAGEN, PATTERSON HOOD and JACKIE GREENE.

Founder of MOUNTAIN JAM and President/RADIO WOODSTOCK GARY CHETKOF, said, “We miss the spirit of the MOUNTAIN JAM FESTIVAL and all the positive vibes that it brings every spring. We want to keep the music going and give something back to our fans. We hope the weekend performances provide inspiration and anticipation for us all coming together next year.”

