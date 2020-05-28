Bobby Bones

iHEARTMEDIA national Country personality BOBBY BONES created the “Don't Be Skipping Class" scholarship back in 2015 to benefit students from his former high school in ARKANSAS. Each year since then, a senior at MOUNTAIN PINE HIGH SCHOOL who exhibits strong leadership skills, a strong work ethic, and a desire to spread kindness to others is chosen at the end of the school year as the recipient of BONES’ scholarship.

While BONES normally presents the funds personally at graduation, due to COVID-19 this year he invited the three finalists onto his show this morning (5/28), where they were asked to pitch their qualification to him in 15 seconds. BONES then surprised the students when he announced that he couldn’t pick just one winner, and instead would grant a scholarship to all three.

Watch the segment here.

« see more Net News