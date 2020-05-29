CEO Daniel Anstandig

New data from FUTURI shows consumer usage of station-specific mobile apps is on the rise since consumer behavior changes spurred by restrictions related to COVID-19. FUTURI, a leading provider of mobile apps for broadcasters, has seen the following trends across FUTURI's station-specific mobile apps:

Average of +25% increase in sessions since the early APRIL across a variety of market sizes and format types, with higher increases showing for brands who actively promote mobile on-air and on social.

The station’s stream is the top mobile app feature on all mobile apps, but non-stream features have seen consistent increases in usage. Top features that significantly contribute to increased engagement include:

Open Mic, which allows users to send audio messages from their phones directly to the studio.

Flash Contesting, which enables stations to run contesting through their mobile app instead of a traditional “Caller 9” execution. This also provides station data on listener engagement unavailable with call-in contests.

Breaking news (via mobile web integration), driven by push notifications

“As consumer habits continue to change due to COVID-19 disruptions, audiences want new and different ways to engage with their favorite radio station brands,” said FUTURI CEO DANIEL ANSTANDIG. “Content-rich station mobile apps are a critical complement to aggregator presence, giving listeners ways to stay connected with their favorite brands, personalities, and features beyond just streams, websites, and socials, and sales teams new ways to generate digital revenue.”

Find more information on FUTURI Mobile and growth trends here.

« see more Net News