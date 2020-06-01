New York

MEDIACO NEW YORK RADIO Urban AC WBLS (107.5) and sister station Top 40 Rhythmic WQHT (HOT 97) will host a Virtual Town Hall meeting on Police Brutality and COVID-19. The impact of both on communities of color will be discussed

The Town Hall is part of WBLS’s Women’s Outreach Series, CIRLCE OF SISTERS. It will take place TUESDAY JUNE 2nd from 7p-8:30p (ET). The event will be broadcast live on-air at both stations, streamed on WLBS’s FACEBOOK LIVE, HOT 97’s YOUTUBE Channel, and here.

VP/Programming SKIP DILLARD told ALL ACCESS, “At this time facing crisis on several fronts include the disproportionate effect of COVID-19 on communities of color. We have been taking extra time and effort utilizing our air waves and digital assets to engage our listeners in conversation while we seek solutions to the many challenges ahead.”

NATIONAL ACTION NETWORK/MSNBC’s Rev. AL SHARPTON and HOT 97's "EBRO of EBRO IN THE MORNING" will host the event. Topics will include the need for support of minority owned businesses, economic recovery, the NYPD and the policing of social distancing and testing sites, and resources in communities of color.

Confirmed Panelists:

ERIC ADAMS -BROOKLYN Borough Pres.

YVETTE CLARKE -Congresswoman (NY’s 9th Congressional District)

WOLE COAXUM -MOCAFI Founder & CEO

RUBEN DIAZ, Jr. -BRONX BOROUGH Pres.

ERIC GONZALEZ - BROOKLYN District Attorney

RODNEY HARRISON - NYPD Chief of Detectives

HAKEEM JEFFRIES - Congressman (NY’s 8th Congressional District) & Chairman of the House Democratic Caucus

MELINDA KATZ - QUEENS District Attorney

MARK LEVINE - NEW YORK CITY Council Member (District 7) & Chair of Council Committee on Health

ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ - Congresswoman (NY’s 14th Congressional District)

SCOTT STRINGER - NYC Comptroller

NYDIA VELAZQUEZ - Congresswoman (NY’s 7th Congressional District) & Chairwoman of House Small Business Committee

For more information, check here.

