Tune In This Weekend!

Iconic guitar producer GIBSON is partnering with another icon, NEW YORK's famed APOLLO THEATRE, and will present a special benefit concert, "Let's Stay (In) Together." The event serves as the launch of a partnership which will include collaborations on future show programming, music education initiatives, music preservation and support established and emerging talent.

The virtual benefit concert will kick off BLACK HISTORY MONTH, livestreaming at apollotheater.org on JUNE 2nd, at 7:30p (ET) and is part of the non-profit theater’s campaign to raise $4 million in funding support following the cancellation of over 100 programs due to COVID-19. In addition to raising funds for the APOLLO's artistic and educational programs - which serve more than 200,000 people annually - a portion of the resources raised will go into a micro-grant initiative for local small businesses.

Featured performers include 'CAPTAIN' KIRK DOUGLAS of THE ROOTS, KOOL & THE GANG, GARY CLARK JR., ROBERT RANDOLPH, RAY CHEW, MICHAEL MCDONALD, LIL BUCK & JON BOOGZ, KEB MO, as well as special appearances from DIONNE WARWICK, DOUG E. FRESH, ROY WOOD JR. and more to be announced. DJ D-NICE, the resident DJ for the APOLLO’s annual benefit for eight years, will kick off the month-long APOLLO SOUND celebration on JUNE 1 by dedicating his INSTAGRAM LIVE 'CLUB QUARANTINE' dance party to the APOLLO THEATRE.

APOLLO THEATER Pres./CEO JONELLE PROCOPE said, "For more than eight decades, the APOLLO THEATER’s strength and resiliency have been as constant as the talent on our stages, but like non-profit organizations around the world, we are facing an unparalleled challenge. Immediate additional funding is critical for us at this time, and I am incredibly grateful to the generous donors and friends who have supported the Theater since we closed our doors in MARCH."

Chairman of GIBSON and partner at global investment firm KKR & CO, NAT ZILKHA said, "We are thrilled to shine a light on the history of the APOLLO, an AMERICAN institution that needs our attention and support to stay intact during these times. GIBSON gives artists the tools they need to re-imagine AMERICAN music and the APOLLO gives artists the iconic space to entertain generations to come. We look forward to a long partnership with the APOLLO THEATER supporting their programs and the artists who inspire our entire culture."

Those interested in making a tax-deductible donation to the APOLLO THEATER, should visit here.

« back to Net News