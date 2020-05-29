New Podcast

NBC SPORTS has launched a new series of podcasts looking at the "most unforgettable moments in sports."

"SPORTS UNCOVERED" is hosted by MIKE TIRICO and is posting THURSDAYS through JULY 2nd, reports ROBERTFEDER.COM. The series, produced by NBC's regional sports cable networks, kicked off this week with "I'm Back," a chronicle of MICHAEL JORDAN's 1995 return from his baseball sojourn to the CHICAGO BULLS.

