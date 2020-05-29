Expansion

The U.K.'s PODCAST RADIO is expanding to the MANCHESTER market and has added podcasts from U.S. podcast producer EVERGREEN PODCASTS. The station, which airs on DAB in LONDON, will be available via DAB in MANCHESTER starting MONDAY (6/1), and will feature a pair of MANCHESTER-based podcasts, "COMING OUT STORIES" and "DISTINCT NOSTALGIA," as part of the rollout. In addition, EVERGREEN's "REBEL FORCE RADIO" STAR WARS podcast and the historical series "BURN THE BOATS" will be among the podcasts joining the PODCAST RADIO lineup.

EVERGREEN CEO MICHAEL C. DEALOIA said, “We’ve been impressed by the concept and ambitions of PODCAST RADIO so we want to feature some of our podcast series to raise their profile among U.K. listeners.”

CEO GERRY EDWARDS said, “We’re all about helping people with discoverability. With one million podcasts out there, listeners are bewildered by too much content and choice. PODCAST RADIO acts as a trusted guide to some of the more interesting and entertaining podcasts.”

