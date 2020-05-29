Latest Post

JACOBS MEDIA has been actively engaged in tracking the COVID-19 crisis these past few months. If you think about the pandemic as a long baseball game, the “Lockdown” was a tough first inning. But now, we're officially into the second inning – the “Re-Opening.”

The latest JacoBlog notes, "That first phase was littered with mass advertising cancellations as businesses big and small scrambled. For radio programmers, it was a particularly challenging time as they cobbled together remote broadcasts, as well as new content innovations to match the mood of audiences freaking out, hunkering down, or both.

"This next chapter will be more of a challenge for radio sales departments, as they reassess their clientele, their goals, and how they can help businesses get back on their feet."

Read the latest post, written by SETH RESLER, here.

« see more Net News