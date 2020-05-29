Landmark Event

LOCAL MEDIA SAN DIEGO -- Alternative XTRA (91X), Top 40/Rhythmic XHTZ (Z90.3), Rhythmic AC XHRM (MAGIC 92.5) and Adult Hits KFBG (100.7 BIG-FM) -- has partnered with SAN DIEGO PADRES and WESTWARD ENTERTAINMENT for FEED THE NEED DRIVE-IN CONCERTS on SUNDAY, JUNE 7th at PETCO PARK, in the Lexus Premier Parking Lot, with sunset performances by GRAMMY-award winning SWITCHFOOT and HIRIE (acoustic). In addition, there will be a noontime show headlined by B-SIDE PLAYERS with SM FAMILIA and LOS SLEEPWALKERS.

This landmark event for live music in SAN DIEGO will be the first concert in CALIFORNIA since MARCH shutdown orders due to COVID-19. Attendees will be required to stay inside their vehicles during the performances. There will be full stage and sound production, and multiple video screens for concert-goers can enjoy the performances while inside their car. Staff and crew be outfitted in PPE gear, and will adhere to strict safety and sanitation guidelines.

“We need the community to come together, not just to sing songs but to help each other out in our time of need,” said JON FOREMAN, lead singer of SWITCHFOOT. “This is going to be a truly unique show with an awesome purpose.”

LOCAL MEDIA SAN DIEGO Pres./GM GREGG WOLFSON said, “FEED THE NEED is all about SAN DIEGO companies and artists partnering to help our fellow SAN DIEGANS. We are grateful for everyone’s generosity and contributions in creating this first time charitable event that will support FEEDING SAN DIEGO.”

“Utilizing our ballpark and its surrounding areas as a way to help combat hunger in our community during these challenging times is something we are honored to do,” said SAN DIEGO PADRES Pres./Business Operations ERIK GREUPNER. By hosting this concert and other drive-in events, we hope to give SAN DIEGANS a unique entertainment experience in the safe and comfortable confines of their own vehicle while raising funds for a great organization in FEEDING SAN DIEGO.”

FEEDING SAN DIEGO CEO VINCE HALL added, “FEEDING SAN DIEGO is honored to be the charity beneficiary of FEED THE NEED DRIVE-IN CONCERTS. Not only will these events help provide a significant number of meals for people facing hunger across SAN DIEGO COUNTY, they represent hope, resilience and unity in the wake of COVID-19.”

“This concert will be a relief for many SAN DIEGANS who desperately need it,” said WESTWARD ENTERTAINMENT founder MIKE KOCIELA. "A paying job for working crew, safe live entertainment, and essential funding for a charity hard at work serving our community. I am thrilled to be a part of it! I’m grateful for our partners, including the San Diego Padres for their cooperation and many services, all the bands for volunteering their time, and the radio stations at LOCAL MEDIA SAN DIEGO for spreading the word and using their influence.”

Tickets for both shows will be available TODAY beginning at 5p at www.FeedTheNeedSanDiego.com and net proceeds will go to FEEDING SAN DIEGO, the hunger-relief charity serving SAN DIEGO COUNTY.

