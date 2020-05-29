WRRV Saturday Nights, 9-11p

TOWNSQUARE Alternative WRRV-WRRB/POUGHKEEPSIE-HUDSON VALLEY, NY has added "SKRATCH 'N SNIFF" to its SATURDAY night lineup from 9-11p. The two-hour show is hosted by MALCOLM RYKER and DJ MIKE CZECH and syndicated by COMPASS MEDIA.

WRRV PD BILL DUNN said, "We were excited to (literally) mix up our SATURDAY NIGHT lineup with something a little different than we do the rest of the week. Those guys put on a fun high energy show and I expect the audience will respond positively."

« see more Net News