WRRV-WRRB/Poughkeepsie-Hudson Valley, NY Adds Skratch 'N Sniff On Saturday Nights
May 29, 2020 at 8:38 AM (PT)
TOWNSQUARE Alternative WRRV-WRRB/POUGHKEEPSIE-HUDSON VALLEY, NY has added "SKRATCH 'N SNIFF" to its SATURDAY night lineup from 9-11p. The two-hour show is hosted by MALCOLM RYKER and DJ MIKE CZECH and syndicated by COMPASS MEDIA.
WRRV PD BILL DUNN said, "We were excited to (literally) mix up our SATURDAY NIGHT lineup with something a little different than we do the rest of the week. Those guys put on a fun high energy show and I expect the audience will respond positively."
