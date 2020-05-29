Declaratory Ruling

CUMULUS MEDIA has won FCC approval of its petition for a Declaratory Ruling seeking the ability to exceed the 25 percent foreign ownership cap.

The petition arose from CUMULUS' Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings, addressing the company's concern that the reorganization plan might place its equity in the hands of creditors who might be foreign entities; the company asked for, and has received, permission to permit up to and including 100% foreign investment, which enables CUMULUS warrant and non-voting stockholders to convert those holdings into voting stock without constituting a violation of the 25% foreign ownership limit. The petition was unopposed.

