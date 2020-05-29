Tanya Tucker

TANYA TUCKER revealed TODAY (5/29) that the Summer leg of her “CMT Next Women of Country: Bring My Flowers Now Tour” has been postponed through AUGUST as a result of continuing restrictions on concerts due to COVID-19. New dates will be announced in the coming weeks.

"My heart is absolutely broken knowing that we have to wait to be together again," said TUCKER in a post on social media. "However, I know, it will be all the more sweeter once we can do so safely."

