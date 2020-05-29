-
Texas Country Music Awards Finalists Announced
Five terrestrial radio stations, five broadcast personalities and five internet stations are among the nominees for the TEXAS COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS. Nominees in 21 categories, including 17 devoted to artists, albums and singles, were announced YESTERDAY (5/28) by the TEXAS COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION (TCMA).
The awards are set to take place on SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 20th at BILLY BOB’S TEXAS in the FORT WORTH STOCKYARDS. See the full list of nominees here, and the radio nominees below.
Voting opens on MONDAY, JUNE 1st here. You do not need to be a TCMA member to vote, however, votes from members will be doubled in the final tally.
Terrestrial Radio Station of the Year
KFWR (THE RANCH)/FORT WORTH
KOKE/AUSTIN
KRVF (THE RANCH)/CORSICANA
KVMK/COLLEGE STATION
KFYN (THE RIVER)/PARIS
Broadcast Personality Of The Year
BEN RYAN, KFWR (THE RANCH)/FORT WORTH
ERIC RAINES, KOKE/AUSTIN
MIKE “CROWMAN” CROW, KMRX (SHOOTER FM)/WACO
CORLISS, KVMK/COLLEGE STATION
BRAVE DAVE, KVST (K-STAR COUNTRY)/MONTGOMERY
Internet Radio Station of the Year
RealTexasRadio.com (MICHAEL WHITE, Owner)
TexasHomeGrownRadio.com (JODY CAUDLE, Owner)
TexasRedHotRadio.com (JUDITH MERCK, PD)
TroubadourCountryRadio.com (JIM ALVARADO, Owner)
PureCountry100.com (KENNY SCHNEEBELI, Owner)
