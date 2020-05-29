Nominees announced

Five terrestrial radio stations, five broadcast personalities and five internet stations are among the nominees for the TEXAS COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS. Nominees in 21 categories, including 17 devoted to artists, albums and singles, were announced YESTERDAY (5/28) by the TEXAS COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION (TCMA).

The awards are set to take place on SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 20th at BILLY BOB’S TEXAS in the FORT WORTH STOCKYARDS. See the full list of nominees here, and the radio nominees below.

Voting opens on MONDAY, JUNE 1st here. You do not need to be a TCMA member to vote, however, votes from members will be doubled in the final tally.

Terrestrial Radio Station of the Year

KFWR (THE RANCH)/FORT WORTH

KOKE/AUSTIN

KRVF (THE RANCH)/CORSICANA

KVMK/COLLEGE STATION

KFYN (THE RIVER)/PARIS

Broadcast Personality Of The Year

BEN RYAN, KFWR (THE RANCH)/FORT WORTH

ERIC RAINES, KOKE/AUSTIN

MIKE “CROWMAN” CROW, KMRX (SHOOTER FM)/WACO

CORLISS, KVMK/COLLEGE STATION

BRAVE DAVE, KVST (K-STAR COUNTRY)/MONTGOMERY

Internet Radio Station of the Year

RealTexasRadio.com (MICHAEL WHITE, Owner)

TexasHomeGrownRadio.com (JODY CAUDLE, Owner)

TexasRedHotRadio.com (JUDITH MERCK, PD)

TroubadourCountryRadio.com (JIM ALVARADO, Owner)

PureCountry100.com (KENNY SCHNEEBELI, Owner)

« see more Net News