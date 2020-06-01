Marketplace Adds Open Podcasts

ACAST is now allowing any podcast using its ACAST Open hosting platform's paid tiers to apply to be part of its ACAST Marketplace advertising sales platform. Podcasts accepted into the Marketplace will be able to run dynamically-inserted ads sold on the platform. ACAST Open hosts users in over 100 countries, with over 5,000 podcasts signing up since ACAST acquired and integrated PIPPA last NOVEMBER.

ACAST Co-Founder/CPTO JOHAN BILLGREN said, “We launched ACAST Open to put the same tools we built for the world’s biggest and best podcasts and publishers into the hands of every podcaster on the planet. Now we’re further democratising podcasting, opening up the possibility for anyone on ACAST Open to monetize across any and every podcast player there is -- so they can start seeing financial payback for all the efforts they’ve made to build dedicated, engaged audiences around the world. We’ll continue to do everything we can to support their love of storytelling and the incredible audio content they work so hard to put out.”

