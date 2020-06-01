COVID-19 Quarantine 2020 Radio Reel

ATLANTIC RECORDS SVP/Rock Formats RON POORE and VP/Alternative Promotion ED BRENNAN seized the opportunity to connect with the Alternative Radio community to help launch the new single from the WALLOWS "Are You Bored Yet?" with a Quarantine 2020 video with clips on how radio is working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The clever, life at home video includes ATLANTIC's team, MONOTONE's MATT POLLACK, and Alternative Radio's KYSR (ALT 98.7)/LOS ANGELES' LISA WORDEN and ANDY HARMS, WKQX/CHICAGO's TROY HANSON and JON MANLEY, KITS (ALT 105.3)/SAN FRANCISCO's JAYN, KVIL (ALT 103.7)/DALLAS' JIM FOX and BAILEY, KTBZ (94.5 THE BUZZ)/HOUSTON's ELLIOTT WOOD, WRFF (ALT 104.5)/PHILADELPHIA's AMBER MILLER, WSFS (104.3 THE SHARK)/MIAMI's JOHN O’CONNELL and WILL ALTHOFF, KNDD (107.7 THE END)/SEATTLE's LESLIE SCOTT, ALYSSA BOCUZZI, WALT FLAKUS, KQGO (GO 96.3)/MINNEAPOLIS' CHRISTY TAYLOR, JORDAN ALAMAT, WSUN (97X)/TAMPA's JENNA KESNECK, KNRK/PORTLAND, OR's MARK HAMILTON, KPNT (105.7 THE POINT)/ST. LOUIS' TOMMY & SARAH MATTERN, KXTE (X107.5)/LAS VEGAS' ROSS MAHONEY, WQMP (FM 101.9)/ORLANDO's MATT MALONE, KRBZ (96.5 THE BUZZ)/KANSAS CITY's LAZLO and JERINEY, WWCD (CD102.5)/COLUMBUS, OH's RANDY MALLOY and MASE, WOLT (ALT 103.3)/INDIANAPOLIS' TODD VIOLETTE, WRRV/POUGHKEEPSIE's BILL DUNN, WZRH (ALT 92.3)/NEW ORLEANS' BRAD STEINER, WLKK/BUFFALO's NIK RIVERS, WEDG (103.3 THE EDGE)/BUFFALO's BENTLEY, WEQX/ALBANY's JEFF MORAD, WAQX (95X)/SYRACUSE's JOE D, KMAX (94.3 THE X)/FT. COLLINS' SHELBY TAYLOR-THORN and EVAN HARRISON, WEXX/JPOHNSON CITY's JASON REED, WGBJ (ALT 92.3)/FT. WAYNE's LAURA DUNCAN, MUSIC CHOICE's MIKE POPADINES, SIRIUSXM ALT NATION's MADISON, BILL & NANCY RUSCH, and UNCLE's MARC KORDELOS.

ATLANTIC’s RON POORE & ED BRENNAN said, "This song has been raising its hand as THE quarantine anthem so we got together with the band and management and wanted to see how our friends in radio were handling being at home juggling work and family responsibilities. We were overwhelmed by the response and are really excited to see what this song can do with the power of radio behind it.”

WALLOWS (Photo Credit: ANTHONY PHAM)

Are you bored yet? Watch the Quarantine 2020 video, courtesy of ATLANTIC RECORDS.

