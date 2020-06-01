Taylor Swift (Photo: JStone/Shutterstock.com)

TAYLOR SWIFT took direct aim at PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP on FRIDAY (5/29) with a social media post reacting to the President’s own tweet about the rioting in MINNEAPOLIS following the killing of GEORGE FLOYD by a police officer on MAY 25th.

On FRIDAY, the President called violent protesters “thugs” and threatened to send in the NATIONAL GUARD to regain control in MINNEAPOLIS, writing “when the looting starts, the shooting starts.” TRUMP’s tweet was later flagged by TWITTER for violating the platform’s rules about “glorifying violence.” The flag prevented the tweet from being shared or liked.

But it didn’t prevent SWIFT from speaking out. She tweeted, “After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? ‘When the looting starts the shooting starts’??? We will vote you out in November. @realdonaldtrump.”

By SUNDAY night, SWIFT’s tweet earned more than two million likes, had been shared more then 449,000 times and generated well over 107,000 comments.

After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? "When the looting starts the shooting starts??? We will vote you out in November. @realdonaldtrump — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 29, 2020

Many other artists jumped in with both feet to take a stand in support of FLOYD and "Black Out Tuesday," and in opposition to TRUMP and "White Privilege." LADY GAGA, BEYONCÉ and BILLIE ELLISH are among those who have also called on fans to make a change.

LADY GAGA cranked up her social media platforms to express her anger over the senseless killing of FLOYD. She also got personal and called TRUMP “a fool, and a racist.” Her statement reads:

“He holds the most powerful office in the world, yet offers nothing but ignorance and prejudice while black lives continue to be taken. We have known he is a fool, and a racist, since he took office. He is fueling a system that is already rooted in racism, and racist activity, and we can all see what is happening.”

BEYONCÉ demanded justice for FLOYD in a video in which she said, "We need justice for GEORGE FLOYD. We all witnessed his murder in broad daylight. We’re broken and we’re disgusted. We cannot normalize this pain."

“I’m not only speaking to people of color. If you’re white, black, brown or anything in between, I’m sure you feel hopeless by the racism going on in America right now. No more senseless killings of human beings. No more seeing people of color as less than human. We can no longer look away,” BEYONCÉ said. “GEORGE is all of our family in humanity. He’s our family because he’s a fellow American.”

BILLIE EILISH also pushed back against what she called "white f-ing privilege":

‘This Is Not About You’ on Social Media: "If all lives matter why are black people killed for just being black? Why are immigrants persecuted? Why are white people given opportunities that people of other races aren’t? Why is it okay for white people to protest literally being asked to stay at home while carrying semi-automatic weapons? Why is it okay for black people to be called thugs for protesting the murder of innocent people? Do you know why? White. F—ing. Privilege.”

Singer-songwriter HALSEY, whose father is AFRICAN-AMERICAN, joined protesters in WEST HOLLYWOOD on SATURDAY night (5/30) and was hit twice - once by a rubber bullet and later by shrapnel. She shared her story with followers on TWITTER saying, "Fired rubber bullets at us. we did not breach the line. hands were up. unmoving. and they gassed and fired."

She returned later in the day to dispel rumors that she had been detained tweeting, "I WAS NOT ARRESTED. Myself + many of my peers were shot, gassed + antagonized."

Other artists joining in protests around the country included NICK CANNON, J. COLE, LIL YACHTY, YUNGBLUD, MACHINE GUN KELLY, and TINASHE, while others used their social platforms to speak out.

Singer LIZZO, who resided in MINNEAPOLIS early in her career, posted a clip on her INSTAGRAM account thanking everyone who stood up for BLACK LIVES MATTER and adding, "We have to rebuild LAKE STREET on the south side of MINNEAPOLIS. The local businesses there, the black-owned business there, the small businesses there ... they need assistance, they need help, because this vandalism was not from peaceful protesters." She posted links to MINNESOTAFREEDOMFUND.org, WELOVELAKESTREET.com and other sites, saying she has already personally donated money to help in the effort to rebuild the city.

In a video posted on SATURDAY (5/30), LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA issued an apology for not speaking up sooner regarding the protests that were taking place saying, "We spoke out on the day of the PULSE shooting. We spoke out when Vice President MIKE PENCE came to our show 10 days after the election. And that we have not yet firmly spoken inaugural truth of BLACK LIVES MATTER and denounced systematic racism and white supremacy to our official 'HAMILTON' channels is a moral failure on our part." MIRANDA included links to BLACK LIVES MATTER, NAACP and MINNESOTA FREEDOM FUND.

CHANCE THE RAPPER tweeted, "If you hold a pen at a publication, this is the time be carefully intent with your words. Do not demonize the people that are being beat and battered in the streets. Damaging property is not violent. But the actions of the state have been. It must be documented justly."

CARDI B, ARIANA GRANDE, MARIAH CAREY, RIHANNA and many others shared similar sentiments. Country duo DAN + SHAY, who've been on a break from social media, returned to INSTAGRAM with a message reading in part, "We, as humans, MUST come together to make a change. Racism and discrimination because of someone's skin color is simply just WRONG. We must educate our children, and instill values of love and equality. We are all born innocent, and racism is something that is learned. Let's work together, NOW, to make a change. Please use your voice."

