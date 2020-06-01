-
Country Stars Speak Out Against Racism And Violence
Numerous Country artists took to social media over the weekend to protest last week’s killing of GEORGE FLOYD by a MINNEAPOLIS police officer, to speak out in support of the ensuing protests and against the looting and violence that followed in cities across the country, including NASHVILLE, and to express support for the black community.
Among those taking a strongly-worded public stance were stars DAN + SHAY, who wrote, “When the [FLOYD] news story began to break, so did our hearts. In fact, they shattered, for the family of GEORGE FLOYD, and for the black community as a whole. This is not the first time this has happened, but by God, please let it be the last … We as humans must come together to make a change. Racism and discrimination because of someone’s skin color is simply just wrong. Politics and other bullshit aside, we all have a giant responsibility to eliminate this issue, which has plagued our country for far too long … Please use your voice.”
See a sampling of the comments below from TIM MCGRAW, LADY ANTEBELLUM, OLD DOMINION, CHRIS YOUNG, MADDIE & TAE, INGRID ANDRESS, JIMMIE ALLEN and many more.
Nobody’s ever improved on the ideal that all are created equal and that we should love one another as we love ourselves…. pic.twitter.com/k0t7lIb8Z1— thetimmcgraw (@TheTimMcGraw) May 31, 2020
As parents, it breaks our hearts knowing our children are living in a world where this level of hate exists, but we will raise them to lead with love, respect, compassion and a serving heart. We pray for peace and the wisdom to do just that. https://t.co/HHi5GftawU— Lady Antebellum (@ladyantebellum) May 31, 2020
an update from our hearts... pic.twitter.com/zF19b8lb7s— Dan + Shay (@DanAndShay) May 30, 2020
May 31, 2020
Some thoughts this morning. Focus your hearts pic.twitter.com/pufOxYHKyo— Old Dominion (@OldDominion) May 31, 2020
pls read and go to https://t.co/IOBUn8ysly pic.twitter.com/LjqNCTjFLe— Ingrid Andress (@IngridAndress) May 29, 2020
this. #justiceforgeorgefloyd pic.twitter.com/9jIAlM8AxZ— Maddie & Tae (@MaddieandTae) May 31, 2020
Got a lot on my head and heart tonight. I love y’all. pic.twitter.com/8jyOJEngHQ— Travis Denning (@Travis_Denning) June 1, 2020
ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ½ pic.twitter.com/ywt5GHridi— Jimmie Allen (@JimmieAllen) May 30, 2020
Dear Hate... pic.twitter.com/6sYEoXMnGK— MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) May 31, 2020
#GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/Qe9IeZcZ08— Billy Ray Cyrus (@billyraycyrus) May 31, 2020
We must do better pic.twitter.com/VBGEzD6ZOo— TENILLE ARTS (@TenilleArts) May 31, 2020
So sad that a conversation about equality and love has to turn into this. Violence is never the answer. ðÂÂÂ— Lindsay Ell (@lindsayell) May 31, 2020
To all the people looting, please stop. Don’t take advantage of a time when people are suffering and hurting. There are people out here really trying to spark change. And the looting is absolutely disrespecting George Floyd’s death. Let’s honor him today. Spread truth in love.— Mickey Guyton (@MickeyGuyton) May 31, 2020
and I want to take action to stand beside the black community who have and do everyday. Iâm sending love to everybody hurting right now with a very heavy heart. And the belief that we can change things one person at a time. ð pic.twitter.com/f6ooaUKN6Z— Tenille Townes (@tenilletownes) June 1, 2020
