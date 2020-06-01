A downtown Los Angeles protest on May 28th (Photo: Matt Gush/Shutterstock.com)

Numerous Country artists took to social media over the weekend to protest last week’s killing of GEORGE FLOYD by a MINNEAPOLIS police officer, to speak out in support of the ensuing protests and against the looting and violence that followed in cities across the country, including NASHVILLE, and to express support for the black community.

Among those taking a strongly-worded public stance were stars DAN + SHAY, who wrote, “When the [FLOYD] news story began to break, so did our hearts. In fact, they shattered, for the family of GEORGE FLOYD, and for the black community as a whole. This is not the first time this has happened, but by God, please let it be the last … We as humans must come together to make a change. Racism and discrimination because of someone’s skin color is simply just wrong. Politics and other bullshit aside, we all have a giant responsibility to eliminate this issue, which has plagued our country for far too long … Please use your voice.”

See a sampling of the comments below from TIM MCGRAW, LADY ANTEBELLUM, OLD DOMINION, CHRIS YOUNG, MADDIE & TAE, INGRID ANDRESS, JIMMIE ALLEN and many more.

Nobody’s ever improved on the ideal that all are created equal and that we should love one another as we love ourselves…. pic.twitter.com/k0t7lIb8Z1 — thetimmcgraw (@TheTimMcGraw) May 31, 2020

As parents, it breaks our hearts knowing our children are living in a world where this level of hate exists, but we will raise them to lead with love, respect, compassion and a serving heart. We pray for peace and the wisdom to do just that. https://t.co/HHi5GftawU — Lady Antebellum (@ladyantebellum) May 31, 2020

an update from our hearts... pic.twitter.com/zF19b8lb7s — Dan + Shay (@DanAndShay) May 30, 2020

Some thoughts this morning. Focus your hearts pic.twitter.com/pufOxYHKyo — Old Dominion (@OldDominion) May 31, 2020

Got a lot on my head and heart tonight. I love y’all. pic.twitter.com/8jyOJEngHQ — Travis Denning (@Travis_Denning) June 1, 2020

We must do better pic.twitter.com/VBGEzD6ZOo — TENILLE ARTS (@TenilleArts) May 31, 2020

So sad that a conversation about equality and love has to turn into this. Violence is never the answer. ðÂÂÂ — Lindsay Ell (@lindsayell) May 31, 2020

To all the people looting, please stop. Don’t take advantage of a time when people are suffering and hurting. There are people out here really trying to spark change. And the looting is absolutely disrespecting George Floyd’s death. Let’s honor him today. Spread truth in love. — Mickey Guyton (@MickeyGuyton) May 31, 2020

and I want to take action to stand beside the black community who have and do everyday. Iâm sending love to everybody hurting right now with a very heavy heart. And the belief that we can change things one person at a time. ð pic.twitter.com/f6ooaUKN6Z — Tenille Townes (@tenilletownes) June 1, 2020

« back to Net News