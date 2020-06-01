Justice For George Floyd (photo: Justin Berken - Shutterstock.com)

BERTELSMANN MUSIC GROUP, SONY MUSIC, UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP, WARNER MUSIC GROUP and virtually every label big and small are uniting around the "BLACK OUT TUESDAY" movement to commemorate and highlight the passing of GEORGE FLOYD at the hands of the MINNEAPOLIS POLICE DEPT.

Sadly, FLOYD, a 46-year-old black man, died last MONDAY, MAY 25th after pleading for help as police officer DEREK CHAUVIN knelt on his neck to pin him down.

In response, MEDIABASE has announced that in support of "Black Out Tuesday" it will not take reported record adds this week, MONDAY, JUNE 1 and TUESDAY, JUNE 2. In a note to the industry it said:

We have decided to close Addboard next week. We will be posting a note and sending the notification below:

In solidarity with the community, for a time of reflection and meaningful action, MEDIABASE will close Add Board for this week.

Auto Adds will not process this week. Any station that has already reported adds will need to report them again next week.

According to VARIETY, "A message circulated widely on INSTAGRAM and other social media platforms on FRIDAY evening (MAY 29) calls for 'a day to disconnect from work and reconnect with our community' and 'an urgent step of action to provoke accountability and change.'

The story goes on to say "Under the hashtag #TheShowMustBePaused, the sentiment of the post, taking responsibility as “gatekeepers of the culture,” is one dozens of companies took to heart in the hours after violence broke out in Minneapolis and other cities across the U.S.

"COLUMBIA RECORDS was the first to publicly decry injustices towards underserved populations, with Chairman RON PERRY posting late on THURSDAY night (MAY 28): “We stand together with the Black community against all forms of racism, bigotry, and violence. Now, more than ever we must use our voices to speak up and challenge the injustices all around us.”

ROLLING STONE reported, "Billed as “a day to disconnect from work and reconnect with our community,” the campaign — boasting the hashtag #TheShowMustBePaused — has gained support from people like DIRTY HIT RECORDS’ JAMIE OBORNE, former Hot 97/NY Music Director KARLIE HUSTLE and Beats 1 host EBRO DARDEN.

DARDEN took to Social Media: “All of my shows are cancelled. I will air replays of conversations with community activists, politicians and revolutionary music.”

