Sold

Attorney TERRY GINN, receiver for COLONIAL RADIO GROUP OF WILLIAMSPORT, LLC, is selling Silent Sports WLYC-A (FOX SPORTS WILLIAMSPORT) and W281AR/WILLIAMSPORT, PA; Silent News-Talk WEJS-A and W281CI/JERSEY SHORE, PA; and W272ED/NEW COLUMBIA, PA to KRISTIN CANTRELL's SOUTHERN BELLE, LLC (license) and SEVEN MOUNTAINS MEDIA, LLC (assets) for $100,000. The deal was previously revealed in the contract for a separate sale by FAMILY LIFE MINISTRIES of W234AQ/MUNCY, PA to the same buyer in APRIL (NET NEWS 4/9).

In other filings with the FCC, POST 248 INC. is transferring low power FM KJUK-LP/HOOKS, TX to HOOKS VETERAN AREA SUPPORT GROUP for no consideration.

THE BREWERY ARTS CENTER is selling low power FM KNVC-LP/CARSON CITY, NV to THE END OF THE TRAIL BROADCAST PROJECT for one dollar; the buyer has been operating the station under a Management and Programming Agreement since 2017.

Filing for STAs were CUMULUS MEDIA's RADIO LICENSE HOLDING CBC, LLC (KAAY-A/LITTLE ROCK, reduced power using daytime tower at night due to nighttime tower collapse; KKWD/BETHANY, OK, reduced power due to malfunctioning transmitter) and CUMULUS LICENSING LLC (KTLT/ANSON, TX, emergency transmitter with reduced power due to lightning strike); TOWNSQUARE MEDIA FARIBAULT LICENSE, LLC (KDHL-A/FARIBAULT, MN, nondirectional at reduced power due to technical issues); and WAY MEDIA, INC. (W292EI/WARRIOR, AL, lower height after post-tornado tower rebuild).

Applying for Silent STAs were SCHOOL BOARD OF BROWARD COUNTY, FLORIDA (WKPX/SUNRISE, FL, roof leak shorted out electrical panel) and NORTHERN MICHIGAN RADIO, INC. (W262DA/PETOSKEY, MI, and W263CD/BOYNE CITY, MI, primary station went silent).

TERRENCE OVERLANDER has closed on the sale of his 50% interest in LAC QUI PARLE BROADCASTING CO., INC., licensee of Classic Country-Ag News KLQP (Q 92)/MADISON, MN. to 50% partner MAYNARD R. MEYER.

JHONSON NAPOLEON's WFHT, LLC has closed on the sale of Urban AC WFHT-A-W298BU (KISS 107.5)/AVON PARK, FL to FERRIS S. WALLER, SR.'s WALCO ENTERPRISES, LLC for $150,000.

DENNY AND MARGE HAZEN MINISTRIES, INC. has closed on the sale of Religion WJDD (FAITH MINISTRY RADIO)/CARROLLTON, OH to EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION for $100,000.

And EDGEWATER BROADCASTING, INC. has closed on the sale of K283BC/HOBBS, NM; K279CV/BURLEY, ID; K218EZ/POCATELLO, ID; and W227AX/MOREHEAD, KY to EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION for $60,000.

