Letting The Market Know KDWB Cares

With all of the sadness and craziness in MINNEAPOLIS from the tragic death of GEORGE FLOYD and the ensuing unrest, iHEARTMEDIA Top40 KDWB morning man DAVE RYAN played THE BLACK EYED PEAS "#WHERESTHELOVE" over and over all morning long on his FRIDAY (5/29) show.

PD RICH DAVIS told ALL ACCESS, "A great job by DAVE RYAN who struck the perfect tone on air this morning with all of the craziness that’s been going on here in the TWIN CITIES.

DAVE played “Where Is The Love” over and over all morning but more than that he let the listeners know that KDWB is here, KDWB is listening. The song alone is a good statement but letting the audience know that we wanted to hear their voice.

"He opened the phone lines to everyone but specifically to people of color to let their voices be heard even airing, “I’m a white guy from CHANHASSEN but I want people to know that I care, that KDWB cares.



"KDWB cares about your voice, TODAY we don't care about War Of The Roses or the Mix Tape Game, we want to hear from you. The response was overwhelming, with callers in tears, callers relaying their stories and point of view both on the phone, via text and social media.

"Some tough conversations too, black people letting us know that we don’t get it and their community is hurting literally.

"One listener even said “It means so much to hear the radio station I love, the one I grew up listening to give us a voice and show that they care.”

