Walsh

Former Congressman JOE WALSH, formerly a host at SALEM News-Talk WIND-A (AM 560 THE ANSWER)/CHICAGO and SALEM RADIO NETWORK, has returned to talk radio with a new 10a-noon (CT) syndicated show distributed by GLOBAL AMERICAN BROADCASTING (GAB) RADIO NETWORK, reports ROBERTFEDER.COM. The show will air on tape delay 3-5p (CT) on GAB's CHICAGO outlet, News-Talk WCGO-A-W240EH/EVANSTON-CHICAGO.

WALSH, who exited SALEM late last year, was a supporter of DONALD TRUMP in the 2016 elections but soured on TRUMP and has become an outspoken opponent of the President, briefly running to oppose TRUMP in the presidential primaries, writing a book, "F*ck Silence: Calling Trump Out for the Cultish, Moronic, Authoritarian Con Man He Is," and hosting a podcast.

« see more Net News