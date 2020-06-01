Ron Stone Pushing Stations To Join

ADAMS RADIO GROUP CEO RON STONE emailed over 4,000 broadcasters that the INDEPENDENT BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION (IBA), "can and will become a reality if it is something they want and will support." STONE first brought up the idea of the IBA in APRIL when he asked independent stations to come together and support RADIOCARES to help raise money for FEEDING AMERICA. That effort ended with 3,400 individual stations participating along with several major networks.

STONE wrote, “there has never been a time in radio history when this organization has been needed more. If we cannot pull this together now, then when? All independents need the help this highly focused organization will bring in revenue generation, cost savings and shared resources. We have just under 1,000 stations already signed up on the site in two days. There are 7,000 independents. I believe more of the independents than not will see the value of this organization. The next two weeks will determine how interested the industry is in this concept as the recipients of my email have time to digest it and respond.”

To learn more, interested independent owners/operators are urged to visit radioiba.org.

