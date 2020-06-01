Celebrating

JUNE is BLACK MUSIC MONTH and iHEARTMEDIA Urban and Urban AC stations will celebrate with exclusive audio vignettes from some of TODAY’s top Urban artists.

They will air special audio messages from artists including H.E.R, FLIPP DINERO, RUSS, and many others. Listeners will also be given an opportunity to win a virtual meet and greet with an artist.

The singers in the vignettes will discuss the impact and achievements of Black musicians who have influenced their lives such as BEYONCE, DR. DRE, JAY Z, KANYE WEST, KENDRICK LAMAR, LAURYN HILL, LUDACRIS, MICHAEL JACKSON, NOTORIOUS B.I.G., PRINCE, TUPAC, and others.

EVP/Urban & Hip-Hop Programming Strategy DOC WYNTER said, “With community and personal connection being more important now than ever before, we’re honored to be able to celebrate the significant impact that Black Music has had on all of us.

We’re thrilled to be able to bring our listeners’ favorite artists together to support one another with inspiring messages from artists like H.E.R. who will pay tribute to the legendary LAURYN HILL, and RUSS who will celebrate the important contributions that his fellow ATLANTA native, LUDACRIS has made on Black Music.”

For a link to audio messages from H.E.R. and RUSS, visit here.

« see more Net News