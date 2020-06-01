Jacobson

SALEM News-Talk WIND-A (AM 560 THE ANSWER)/CHICAGO morning co-host AMY JACOBSON and SALEM MEDIA are suing ILLINOIS Governor J.B. PRITZKER and Press Secretary JORDAN ABUDAYYEH for banning her from press briefings after she spoke at a "Reopen ILLINOIS" rally at which Nazi imagery was used to criticize PRITZKER. ROBERTFEDER.COM reports that JACOBSON and SALEM are working with the conservative LIBERTY JUSTICE CENTER on the suit in U.S. District Court.

JACOBSON was a reporter for NBC O&O WMAQ-TV before she was fired for getting caught on video wearing a bathing suit in the yard of the home of the subject of a news story, a man whose wife had gone missing. She subsequently became a talk show host and currently co-hosts mornings on THE ANSWER with DAN PROFT. The Governor contends that JACOBSON, in advocating a political stance at the rally, proved that she is "no longer a reporter."

“The reason we sent AMY to these press briefings is because she is a dogged reporter with a reputation for holding public officials accountable. Over the last two months AMY has done her job well, asking the tough questions that are on the minds of so many of our listeners,” said SALEM Regional VP/GM JEFF REISMAN in a press release. “We’re disappointed that the governor would retaliate against her and take the unprecedented step of blocking her from his press briefings. We had hoped litigation would not be necessary, but it’s imperative for AMY to get back into the room and keep doing her job.”

