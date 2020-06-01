Joining Houndify

ENTERCOM's RADIO.COM will be accessible via SOUNDHOUND's Houndify voice-enabled AI platform under a new deal between the companies. The deal enables RADIO.COM to be included as a content domain within Houndify for use by the latter's partners in the automotive, retail, hospitality and telecom sectors.

“SOUNDHOUND is blazing a path for voice-enabled technology and we’re excited for our premium content to be accessible on their growing platform,” said ENTERCOM VP/Corporate Business Development DAVID ROSENBLOOM. “This strategic partnership will expand our voice function accessibility and most importantly provide a safe way for users to consume their favorite audio using Houndify’s ingenious conversational abilities.”

“Offering the highest quality voice-enabled content is a critical part of our overall mission,” said SOUNDHOUND VP/Corporate Strategy and International Expansion KAMYAR MOHAJER. “We’re therefore thrilled to announce RADIO.COM as a Houndify Domain Partner and are looking forward to providing Houndify users with access to their vast network of radio stations just by using their voice.”

