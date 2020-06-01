Luke Combs (Photo: David Bergman)

Congratulations to RIVER HOUSE/COLUMBIA NASHVILLE's LUKE COMBS, who earned the #1 spot on the MEDIABASE Country singles chart for the second consecutive week with his current hit, "Does To Me," featuring EMI RECORDS NASHVILLE's ERIC CHURCH.

Kudos to SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE (SMN) EVP/Promotion & Artist Development STEVE HODGES; COLUMBIA NASHVILLE SVP/Promotion SHANE ALLEN; SMN Dir./National Promotion LAUREN THOMAS, Dir./Artist Development BO MARTINOVICH and Assoc. Dir./Promotion & Artist Development OLIVIA LASTER; Dir./WEST COAST Promotion PAIGE ELLIOTT, Mgr./SOUTHWEST Promotion MARK JANESE, Dir./MIDWEST Promotion LAUREN LONGBINE, Dir./NORTHEAST Promotion LYNDSAY CHURCH, Dir./SOUTHEAST Promotion MARK GRAY, Promotion Specialist CHRISTY GARBINSKI and COLUMBIA Specialist PAUL GROSSER.

