2020 Concert for Love and Acceptance

The ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC's charitable arm, ACM LIFTING LIVES, along with CMT, GLAAD and Country artist TY HERNDON TODAY (6/1) revealed plans for the "2020 Concert for Love and Acceptance," set for TUESDAY, JUNE 30th at 8p (ET). The event, which was created by HERNDON in 2015 to support LGBTQ youth, will take place online and be co-hosted by actress and singer KRISTIN CHENOWETH alongside CMT's CODY ALAN, who has hosted the event with HERNDON since 2017. Proceeds from this year's show will benefit GLAAD and ACM LIFTING LIVES.

TANYA TUCKER will kick off the show at 8p (ET), with other, yet to be announced performers to follow. The show can be viewed via YOUTUBE, FACEBOOK and at www.F4LA.org/concert.

“Now more than ever, it’s so important that young LGBTQ people see the artists and musicians they love standing up for them," said HERNDON. "Since we began this event in 2015, it’s only been about love and acceptance, and we’re not about to let this COVID virus distract us from sending a message loud and clear to LGBTQ youth: you’re perfect just the way you are.”

“ACM LIFTING LIVES is honored to join forces with TY and the Concert for Love and Acceptance,” said ACM LIFTING LIVES Executive Dir. LYNDSAY CRUZ. “We’re honored to support the message of creating a more accepting environment and jumped at the opportunity to help inspire awareness and healing through the power of music.”

“This event has become one of the most meaningful events of the year for me, not only for the vital causes the show supports, but also because of the generosity of the talent who support inclusion in the Country community," said ALAN. "I’m thrilled to be back representing CMT, with the added bonus of bringing the show into Country fans’ living rooms. Proud without the crowd!”

