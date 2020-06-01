Frosty Stilwell

ALL ACCESS has learned that MERUELO MEDIA Classic Rock KLOS/LOS ANGELES morning show co-host FROSTY STILWELL is no longer part of the FROSTY, HEIDI and FRANK (FHF) show. STILWELL, who was furloughed from the show back in MARCH (NET NEWS 3/24) because of the COVID-19 budget cuts, has been removed from the FHF show logo as noted on their FACEBOOK page.

STILWELL posted the following on his FACEBOOK page: "Yes it is true. Sadly, management at KLOS has terminated me and I am no longer on the show. It is now the HEIDI AND FRANK SHOW, and I hope you will continue to give them your support. Don't blame them, they had no say in this. Some of my best friends are in that room and I only wish everyone remaining on the show the best going forward."

In addition, ALL ACCESS has learned that KLOS afternoon personality GARY MOORE, along with part time air personalities FRAZER SMITH and JIM "JD" DANIELS have also left the station after being furloughed in early APRIL.

MOORE told ALL ACCESS, “After playing on the 95.5 KLOS team for some 22 seasons, I’ve been granted free agency! Working at such a legendary rock behemoth with six PDs, seven GMs and THE finest radio pros a guy could ever hope to meet has been the time of my life—so far. But there’s still a lotta high octane in the tank—upward & onward! DERBY CITY looks mighty nice this time of year.” Reach out to MOORE at (310) 801-4279 or garymoore44@gmail.com.

« see more Net News