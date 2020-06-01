Music Choice

MUSIC CHOICE will be among the many music businesses participating in “BLACK OUT TUESDAY” TOMORROW (6/2), a movement to commemorate and highlight the killing of GEORGE FLOYD by a MINNEAPOLIS police officer. The event has been organized as “a day to disconnect from work and reconnect with our community” and “an urgent step of action to provoke accountability and change,’” according to organizers (NET NEWS 6/1).

In a message to MUSIC CHOICE staff, senior management said the company “will be using its voice to communicate that we stand together with the Black community against all forms of racism, bigotry, and violence. We feel that silence is not louder than words, and believe the time has come to take a stand. Injustice will not end unless we work to force change.

“We will be joining the industry on TUESDAY, JUNE 2nd in observing ‘BLACKOUT TUESDAY,’” the message states. “While this is only one day, our plan is to continue to use our platforms to remind people that these continued injustices must be stopped, and that people need to be held accountable for their actions. We'll be creating some messaging which will appear on MUSIC CHOICE channels, on our social platforms, and through video playlists across multiple genres.

“Our staff has been encouraged on Tuesday to disconnect from work (including phones and work email) and reconnect with our community.”

