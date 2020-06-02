Anchor/Correspondent Jim Chenevey

JIM CHENEVEY, who most recently anchored the evening CBS WORLD NEWS ROUNDUP and hourly newscasts for CBS NEWS RADIO has parted with the company.

CHENEVEY told ALL ACCESS "I feel privileged to have worked for such a great company so long and to be heard on so many great radio stations."

In addition to his anchoring duties, CHENEVEY's career resume includes reporting on a number of major stories ranging from the release of SOUTH AFRICA’s NELSON MANDELA to the 1998 WINTER OLYMPICS in NAGANO, JAPAN.

CHENEVEY was part of the PEABODY AWARD-winning coverage of “CHINA IN CRISIS” in 1989.

Prior to joining CBS NEWS, CHENEVEY was News Director at KNX/LOS ANGELES (1984-1988), News Director at WHYT/DETROIT (1983-1984), Morning News anchor at WGAR/CLEVELAND (1981-1983) and News Anchor at KIMN/DENVER (1980-1981).

CHENEVEY attended journalism school at KENT STATE UNIVERSITY and now resides in KENT CLIFFS, NEW YORK.

Reach out to him at cheneveyj@gmail.com.

« see more Net News