Field Memo

ENTERCOM Pres./CEO DAVID FIELD lauded the efforts of his stations across the country covering the national unrest after the GEORGE FLOYD killing in a company-wide memo sent TODAY (6/1).

In the internal memo obtained by ALL ACCESS, FIELD, calling FLOYD's death at the hands of a MINNEAPOLIS police officer an "unconscionable murder," wrote, "We understand the rage over this tragedy and other senseless deaths of Black Americans and fully support peaceful protests and other efforts to build a better and more just, equitable and inclusive nation."

Decrying the "painful" violence that erupted over the weekend, FIELD added that "we should all be extremely proud of the outstanding work of our content teams and stations across the country. Our news stations and our courageous reporters are informing our listeners of the latest developments and insights on what is happening in our communities and throughout the nation. Our talk show hosts and personalities across our music and sports stations are sharing powerful, personal perspectives and engaging our communities, helping to bring us together. Our stations are also playing an essential role by providing a forum for Americans to listen to each other and exchange views with those of different backgrounds and life experiences, helping to drive deeper understanding and mutual respect."

FIELD cited the work of the company's all-News stations, WINS-A and WCBS-A/NEW YORK, KNX-A/LOS ANGELES, WBBM-A-WCFS/CHICAGO, KRLD-A/DALLAS, KYW-A/PHILADELPHIA, WWJ-A/DETROIT, and KCBS-A-KFRC/SAN FRANCISCO, as well as News-Talk WCCO-A/MINNEAPOLIS, and said that ENTERCOM is "committed to doing our part to foster a more just, harmonious, inclusive and equitable nation. We believe the vast majority of Americans share that stance as we see evidenced all around us in the everyday actions and good will of our teammates and fellow citizens. We also remain committed to being an inclusive workplace that does not tolerate racism."

