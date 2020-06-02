New Podcast

ADVANCE LOCAL's SYRACUSE.COM has launched a new six-episode true crime and local histoty podcast, "THE CONDEMNED."

The new show looks at five prisoners from ONONDAGA COUNTY who were sent to the electric chair during the time (1888-1965) that the chair was used to execute prisoners in NEW YORK State. Two episodes were posted MONDAY and the remaining episodes will be posted weekly on MONDAYS.

