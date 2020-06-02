-
WJLK (94.3 The Point)/Monmouth-Ocean's Matt Ryan To Host 'Pop Crush Nights'
June 2, 2020 at 1:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Hot AC WJLK (94.3 THE POINT)/MONMOUTH-OCEAN Asst. Brand Mgr. MATT RYAN took to FACEBOOK to announce that he's the the new host of the COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS-distributed POP CRUSH NIGHTS, effective MONDAY (6/1). He replaces LISA PAIGE, who exits to focus on her podcasting career.
RYAN will continue to host his long-standing afternoon drive show at the JERSEY SHORE on THE POINT.
-