TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Hot AC WJLK (94.3 THE POINT)/MONMOUTH-OCEAN Asst. Brand Mgr. MATT RYAN took to FACEBOOK to announce that he's the the new host of the COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS-distributed POP CRUSH NIGHTS, effective MONDAY (6/1). He replaces LISA PAIGE, who exits to focus on her podcasting career.

RYAN will continue to host his long-standing afternoon drive show at the JERSEY SHORE on THE POINT.

