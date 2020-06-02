Car Radio's Taking A New Route

With roadways empty during the COVID-19 lockdown, consultant ALAN BURNS has a new perspective on the commute and radio listeners as the country starts to reopen.

BURNS said, “For most of this spring, traffic reports on most radio stations could be paraphrased as ‘um, nothing to see here, DAVE, back to you.’ Streets felt relatively empty (I know, LA: that’s why I said ‘relatively’).

“But now, in the world’s most car-obsessed country, driving is on the upswing. The car is making a comeback, which is great news for radio," he continued.

“APPLE tracks mobility around the world through anonymized data fed back from APPLE devices as they and their owners move around and as people request driving directions from APPLE. Their latest 'map request' report shows daily traffic in cars, public transit, and on foot from JANUARY 13th (an apparently arbitrary date) through MAY 27th. The chart below summarizes the driving data indexed to that day (JANUARY 13 = 100).



“The beginning date of JANUARY 13th was mid-winter, when driving tends to be low. It was also a MONDAY, which tends to be the second-lowest traffic day of the week after SUNDAY. Driving increased as AMERICA moved toward spring, reaching a high of 140 (that is, 40% higher than on JAN. 13) on MARCH 6th.

“But that was the last “good” day of in-car listening nationally as COVID-19 precautions began to take hold. From that date, listening declined dramatically, hitting bottom on APRIL 12th at a 37. On that day there was 63% less driving (as measured by requests for directions) than on JANUARY 13th, but 78% less than on MARCH 6.

“You would be roughly correct translating that to “in car radio listening opportunities were down 80% over what they might have been normally.” Radio stations were taking enormous hits in daily and weekly listening.

“Fortunately, the numbers are coming back even as AMERICA reopens unevenly. By the end of the period on MAY 27th the index was up to 109. That’s 9% above the “JANUARY reference date, ‘only’ 22% below the MARCH high, and going in the right direction. Things are looking up for radio in the car.

“This good news comes with a caveat and a challenge, though. There’s evidence that at least some of the resurgence in driving comes from people who used to take public transportation (to work, most likely) but have reverted to using their cars since being in one’s own car exposes you to fewer potential virus-carriers. This places radios in front of people for their commute. But are those folks going to listen to radio, or listen to what they used on the bus/train…which in many cases is likely to be podcasts or personal music collections? Can we win those people back?

“We also need to consider all those employees and companies who have now learned that remote work can be productive, convenient, and less expensive. Not everyone is going to return to their daily commute…either at all, or as often. Which means that getting radio’s smart speaker skills ingrained in homes is now more important than ever.

“And lastly, the APPLE report tells us once again that the most-driven days of the week are FRIDAY and SATURDAY – so don’t slack off on SATURDAYS!”

