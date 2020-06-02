Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum (Photo: f11photo/Shutterstock.com)

Nearly half the staff at the COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM in NASHVILLE and its related operations has been either laid off or furloughed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the NASHVILLE POST. The cuts are effective THURSDAY, JUNE 18th, affecting about 170 of its approximately 400 employees, the POST reports.

CEO KYLE YOUG issued a statement blaming the cuts on “a challenging business environment unprecedented in the museum’s history,” and saying, “Since closing MARCH 13, the museum has lost millions of dollars in budgeted revenue. Our economic setbacks, coupled with the uncertainties of the future related to the pandemic, make it necessary to take these measures now to protect the institution and ensure its future.”

The museum and its related businesses in NASHVILLE — HATCH SHOW PRINT, RCA STUDIO B, the CMA THEATER, and the TAYLOR SWIFT EDUCATION CENTER — have been shuttered since mid-MARCH, and announced last week that the closure would be extended until TUESDAY, JULY 30th (NET NEWS 5/26).

« see more Net News