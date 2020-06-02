#JusticeForGeorgeFloyd (Photo: AllyTroops / Shutterstock)

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KHKS (106.1 KISS-FM)/DALLAS aired 8 minutes and 46 seconds of silence YESTERDAY (6/1) at 5:06p (CT), marking the amount of time a MINNEAPOLIS police officer kept his knee on GEORGE FLOYD's neck, leading to the man's death.

All Access Has Transcribed This Touching Tribute

The silence aired on afternoon host BILLY THE KID's show. BILLY said, "106.1 KISS-FM, it's BILLY THE KID and I gotta be honest, because sometimes you come in here and I have the best job in the world and I get to hang out with you and put on a happy face. It's not always easy, especially in times like this. We are all mourning, as we all want justice for GEORGE FLOYD.

"And I can't shake the thought of what GEORGE FLOYD went through. I was thinking about it -- and don't think people truly understand how long 8 minutes and 46 seconds is. And, it breaks my heart. And, you know what to fully understand how long 8 minutes and 46 seconds is and to pay tribute to GEORGE FLOYD, I want to stop the station. I want to stop the station and I just want you to feel how long this is..."

After the silence, BILLY added, "8 minutes and 46 seconds, that's what it feels like. 8 minutes and 46 seconds, another black person's life ends, for no reason. That brings us to right now, to today. And we can sit here and talk about how things should change but if we don't change them, it's not happening. And when I say we, I mean everyone, everyone it's not enough to not be racist anymore, it's not. This should not just be black people fighting. We need to fight for each other. That's what it comes down to. And today, we should all start that journey so our kids and our future generations don't have to deal with the things we have, but more important that black people have. Start now, 106.1 KISS-FM. Rest In Peace to GEORGE FLOYD."

Hear the tribute to GEORGE FLOYD here.

