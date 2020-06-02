Fiona Prine

FIONA PRINE, wife of the late singer and songwriting legend JOHN PRINE, testified TODAY (6/2) in front of the TENNESSEE SENATE’s State and Local Government Committee, sharing her personal experience with COVID-19, and urging the Committee to temporarily expand absentee voting for the NOVEMBER election in an effort to ensure the health and safety of Tennesseans.

As previously reported, both FIONA and JOHN PRINE contracted COVID-19 earlier this year, and JOHN lost his life to it on TUESDAY, APRIL 7th (NET NEWS 4/8).

TENNESSEE legislators have resisted attempts to make absentee ballots available to everyone in time for the general election in NOVEMBER. The state is one of only five in the country that will require most voters to cast their ballots in person. That has sparked concerns that voters will have to choose to potentially jeopardize their health in order to exercise their right to vote, particularly in light of experts predicting that COVID-19 cases are likely to spike again in the fall.

