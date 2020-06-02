Napear

BONNEVILLE Sports KHTK-A/SACRAMENTO has fired afternoon host and SACRAMENTO KINGS television play-by-play voice GRANT NAPEAR after a tweet exchange with former KINGS player DEMARCUS COUSINS in which NAPEAR, who has feuded with COUSINS in the past, wrote "ALL LIVES MATTER…EVERY SINGLE ONE!!!" The station made the announcement late TUESDAY (6/2) in a statement saying that the company was "saddened" by NAPEAR's comments and while appreciative of his contributions over the years, "his recent comments about the BLACK LIVES MATTER movement do not reflect the views or values of BONNEVILLE INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION. The timing of GRANT’s tweet was particularly insensitive." NAPEAR subsequently resigned from his longtime position with the KINGS as TV play-by-play announcer, most recently on NBC SPORTS CALIFORNIA.

"BONNEVILLE’s purpose is to build up, connect, inform, and celebrate communities and families," the statement continued. "In the wake of GEORGE FLOYD’s tragic death and the events of the last several days, it is crucial that we communicate the tremendous respect that we have for the black community and any other groups or individuals who have cause to feel marginalized. BONNEVILLE remains committed to fostering calm and promoting human dignity in the face of unrest. We plead for all to work together for peace and mutual respect."

The exchange with COUSINS, most recently with the LOS ANGELES LAKERS before being waived in FEBRUARY, led other former KINGS, including CHRIS WEBBER and MATT BARNES, to criticize NAPEAR, with BARNES calling him a "closet racists" (sic) and WEBBER writing that "we know and have known who GRANT is."

The KINGS said in a statement that NAPEAR's TWITTER posts "do not reflect our organization's views and values," and NBC SPORTS CALIFORNIA issued a similar statement. NAPEAR, who hosted afternoons on KHTK with former player DOUG CHRISTIE, issued an apology on TWITTER MONDAY, writing, "If it came across as dumb I apologize," but later apologized more directly in a conversation with the SACRAMENTO BEE's MARCOS BRETON, saying, “I’m not as educated on [BLACK LIVES MATTER] as I thought I was. I had no idea that when I said ‘All Lives Matter’ that it was counter to what BLM was trying to get across.... I’m in pain. I’m 60 years old and I still have a lot learn.”

« see more Net News