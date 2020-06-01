Lothery Passes

Former CBS executive EUGENE LOTHERY died SUNDAY (5/31) of complications from partial paralysis in ATLANTA at 78, reports the PHILADELPHIA INQUIRER.

LOTHERY began his career in the CBS mail room in LOS ANGELES, moved to FILMWAYS as Editorial Manager, then returned to CBS at KNXT (now KCBS-TV)/LOS ANGELES as what his family said was the first African American TV advertising salesman, followed by stints as Dir. of Eastern Sales at CBS TELEVISION STATIONS NATIONAL SALES and DOS at WCBS-TV/NEW YORK before taking the reins in 1974 as VP/GM at WEEI-A/BOSTON. In 1981, he was named VP of CBS RADIO's AM radio division, then became VP/Station Manager at WCBS-TV before ascending to VP of the CBS TV Stations Division in 1988 and VP/GM of WCAU-TV/PHILADELPHIA in 1990. When CBS swapped WCAU to NBC for KYW-TV, LOTHERY returned to CBS corporate in NEW YORK as VP of Operations, retiring in the late 1990s.

« back to Net News