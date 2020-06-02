Multiple Languages

TRITON DIGITAL’s OMNY STUDIO podcast management platform has added multilingual capabilities. The service is now available in French, Spanish, and Portuguese, with more languages coming.

“With podcast familiarity and consumption on the rise around the world, we are seeing an increase in software adoption across all geographic regions,” said TRITON DIGITAL Managing Dir. SHARON TAYLOR. “We remain committed to providing the global digital audio and podcast industry with technology that is not only comprehensive and powerful, but easy to use. Multilingual support is a key component of this strategy, and we look forward to continuously adding to the list of available languages in coming months.”

