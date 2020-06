Swap

iHEARTMEDIA has swapped the signals off two of its WEST PALM BEACH stations.

The Talk format of WZZR (REAL RADIO 94.3) moved to 92.1 as REAL RADIO 92.1 and the Spanish AC format of WRLX (MIA 92.1) has moved to WZZR's former 94.3 signal as MIA 94.3. REAL RADIO's simulcast on WCZR/VERO BEACH continues.

« see more Net News