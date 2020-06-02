(Photo: Ufuk Aydi / Shutterstock.com)

Urban and Urban AC radio has been responding to their respective communities over protests and non-related looting and violence in response to the death of 46-year-old GEORGE FLOYD at the hands of the MINNEAPOLIS POLICE DEPT

FLOYD’s passing has been a reminder of excessive police force and recent African American deaths attributed to police officers or white citizens acting as self-appointed law enforcement without legal authority; most recently 25-year old AHMAUD ARBERY in FEBRUARY, BRUNSWICK GA and in MARCH, 26-year old EMT worker BREONNA TAYLOR in LOUISIANA.

Here’s What Some Stations Are Doing

SERVICE BROADCASTING/DALLAS Dir/Programming -GEORGE “GEO" COOK told us, “At K-104 and KRNB, we have aired a series of recorded statements from local business leaders and musicians addressing the protests. And keep in mind we are still advising about COVID-19. Most of our personalities are still doing their shows from home.

YESTERDAY morning, The DEDE IN THE MORNING SHOW had Gospel singer FRED HAMMOND sharing his thoughts on the murder of GEORGE FLOYD and the protests here in DALLAS and other cities. Media personality, Attorney and Judge YODIT TEWOLDE, also shared her feelings.

FRIDAY (5/29) afternoon, BAY BAY’S 5 O’Clock FLEX COUNTDOWN became the FREEDOM & JUSTICE 5 O’CLOCK FLEX and featured a special Peace Playlist that told a story through music."

Top 5 Freedom + Justice Songs

#5 - RODDY RICCH –“Die Young”

#4 - PUBLIC ENEMY –“Fight The Power”

#3 - TUPAC – “Changes”

#2 - KENDRICK LAMAR –“Alright”

#1 - MICHAEL JACKSON –“Man In The Mirror”

MEDIACO NEW YORK RADIO Urban AC WBLS (107.5) and Top 40 Rhythmic WQHT (HOT 97) are hosting a townhall meeting tonight (6/2) on Police Brutality and COVID-19. The event is being hosted by the Rev. Al SHARPTON, HOT 97’s morning host EBRO, and WBLS’s News Dir. Ann TRIPP. WBLS is also airing updates on both situations during all day parts.

HOWARD UNIVERSITY URBAN AC WHUR (96.3)/WASHINGTON, DC PD AL PAYNE notes, “DC has been a hotspot. Our news team has been providing us updates and we’ve opened all of our lines of communication to the community to vent, grieve and heal. We have long form news shows such as the DAILY DRUM each weeknight at 7p (ET) designed for historic moments like this. WHUR.com has all info."

RADIO ONE Urban Oldies WPPZ (CLASSIX 107.9)/PHILADELPHIA PD JAY DIXON shared, “We have boots on the ground. Our community affairs Director SOLOMON JONES and community activist MANNWELL GLENN were on my show YESTERDAY (6/1) talking about how we can accomplish justice and save our community. We have an election tomorrow as well as dealing with COVID-19 and helping people in our community who are trying to feed their family. We have to address all of it so obviously the jocks breaks are focused on these issues.”

iHEARTMEDIA Urban KQBT (93.7)/HOUSTON PD MICHAEL SAUNDERS tells ALL ACCESS, “We’re going to have an on-air Town Hall meeting TODAY (6/2) with jocks, the Mayor, and a couple of local artists. That will also transfer to social media as well on our FACEBOOK page and INSTAGRAM."

ALPHA MEDIA Urban AC WROU (92.1)/DAYTON, OH PD FAITH DANIELS added, “We’re connected with the Mayor and we support the peaceful protests and direct people away from areas of big disturbance. I actually have to watch TV and the Internet during my show to see the hot spots around town and continue to drive the narrative, 'we hear you and we understand.' And we stress peaceful protests and calm assembly.

Finally, looting, fires, and damage to businesses are the issues of the day. We are vocal about the fact it won't be tolerated, and the eyes of our young people are on us during this time. We will have the Mayor on TODAY (6/2) and open the phones. On our other platforms we post local coverage of the protests as well as listener supplied content of pictures and videos."

RADIO ONE Urban WKYS (93.9)/WASHINGTON, DC PD MIKE "SWIFT" POWELL shared, “Our approach is to give our listeners a platform to express themselves. Our syndicated PM dive show (THE QUICK SILVA SHOW) is going off the usual programming by encouraging our listeners from OHIO, BALTIMORE, and the DMV to let us know how they are feeling. Some of our staff went out to protests over the weekend but we encouraged them to keep their distance & take proper precautions in regards to COVID-19. We had call-ins from peaceful protests. I was on air SUNDAY night and I spent most of the shift encouraging people to get home safely before the 11p, the curfew here in DC while all of this is going on.

SAGA COMMUNICATIONS/CHARLESTON, SC OM/PD STEVE CRUMBLEY said, “In live breaks on air we are telling our listeners to be safe, be smart, and care about one another. Our approach to our audience we totally get that you frustration, your anger, and your inability to see any changes being made to rectify the police brutality and inequalities. So please march, protest, and let those in power know enough is enough. But do not loot or damage property, because then you negate everything you stand for.

Right now, our entire city has been on locked down at 6p every evening since last FRIDAY (5/29). We’ve had peaceful protests, but then at night, craziness instigated by people no one knows has been happening. We have heard from a lot of the neighborhoods talking about all the faces they have never seen before hanging around.”

ALL ACCESS will continue to update this story as information comes in.

