Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star (Photo: Novikov Aleksey / Shutterstock.com)

Music legend ROY ORBISON is getting a downtown NASHVILLE museum dedicated to his legacy. The NASHVILLE BUSINESS JOURNAL reports that museum will open on the city’s downtown SECOND AVENUE in 2021, and will feature “artifacts from ORBISON’s career that are currently being stored in the ORBISON BUILDING at 1625 BROADWAY, along with other materials they’ll collect from around the world.” It is expected to have about 20 full-time employees.

CHUCK FLECKENSTEIN, the GM and COO of ROY’S BOYS, ORBISON MUSIC AND PUBLISHING, and STILL WORKING MUSIC, told the BUSINESS JOURNAL “We’ve been planning the ORBISON MUSEUM for years. As you know, there are a number of successful museums in the city. We think that ROY ORBISON was a NASHVILLE icon. NASHVILLE is the perfect place to put up the ROY ORBISON MUSEUM.”

NASHVILLE is already home to museums dedicated to JOHNNY CASH, PATSY CLINE and GEORGE JONES.

“People can expect a thorough immersion into everything of the great, late ROY ORBISON,” FLECKENSTEIN told the JOURNAL. “It’ll showcase ROY’s career that was a roller coaster, but also extraordinarily fruitful.”

ORBISON reportedly lived in NASHVILLE from 1960 until his death in 1988.

