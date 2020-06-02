Greene

FRIENDS OF MVYRADIO Triple A WMVY(MVYRADIO)/MARTHA’S VINEYARD, MA has named former AMERICAN RED CROSS CAPE, ISLANDS AND SOUTHEAST chapter Exec. Dir. and former WBMX, WBCN, and WFNX/BOSTON and WCOD/CAPE COD sales executive HILARY V. GREENE as the station’s new Dir./Underwriting.

“It’s pretty rare to find a candidate whose experience combines a background in radio, sales, management and nonprofit, and also includes knowledge of the CAPE and ISLANDS,” said FRIENDS OF MVYRADIO Exec./Dir. PJ FINN. “HILARY brings a full career’s worth of successes to our independent effort.”

“I’m very excited to join this unique organization, a radio station that truly represents the communities from THE VINEYARD to THE CAPE to NEWPORT,” said GREENE. “This is a great opportunity to connect the local business community to WMVY, helping them understand how the station can be a platform for their success during this unprecedented business environment.”

