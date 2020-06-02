New Platform

NASHVILLE-based GRASSROOTS PROMOTION and its owner, NANCY TUNICK, have launched FANTHEJAM, an artist subscription platform. Industry veteran JULIE DOVE is serving as “Chief Executive Jammer” for the new venture, an interactive, VIP fan platform that lets users subscribe to an artist’s “jam” to receive exclusive digital content and special monthly offers.

“FANTHEJAM gives artists the flexibility to tailor the content to their audience and create a previously untapped revenue stream,” according to PR materials. Subscription benefits can include exclusive music, videos, private online concerts, personalized video shout-outs, online monthly gatherings, merchandise discounts, sneak peeks, in-person VIP meet and greets at concerts, and first opportunities for ticket buys. FANTHEJAM handles membership credit card processing and fees, with 80% of the gross proceeds going to the artist.

“We are excited about creating a way for artists to further monetize their careers while developing an even deeper relationship with their fans,” said TUNICK. “It is a modern take on fan club experiences of the past. Fans want a connection beyond social media that makes them feel special, and FANTHEJAM provides that opportunity.”

Added DOVE, “We’re here to collaborate with the artist clients on ideas to help them launch and maintain a successful subscription plan that brings joy to their fans.”

WARNER CANADA/REVIVER artist AARON GOODVIN, who is managed by TUNICK, is using the service, and called it “a platform that empowers the artist to create an additional income stream while deepening their connection to the ones who matter most, their superfans. The site is simple and encourages a relationship between artist and fan like no other platform I have ever seen."

