Delta Blues Museum

DELTA BLUES MUSEUM Director SHELLEY RITTER announced that additional funding has been received from MISSISSIPPI HUMANITIES COUNCIL to support the MUSEUM's operating expenses during its temporary closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With funding from CONGRESS through the NATIONAL ENDOWMENT FOR THE HUMANITIES as part of the FEDERAL CARES ACT, the MHC offered emergency grants of up to $20,000 to qualifying cultural organizations.

Said MHC Executive Director DR. STUART ROCKOFF, "We are very pleased to be able to direct federal emergency funds to help the institutions that preserve and document MISSISSIPPI's unique cultural heritage while enriching the quality of life in our communities."

The MHC's priority was to support staff and other operational costs for organizations that have been forced to close to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

MHC Chair SHARMAN BRIDGES SMITH added, "Our goal was to use these federal relief funds to bolster employment in our state's cultural economy while helping these organizations 'keep the lights on' during this time of unprecedented challenges."

The DELTA BLUES MUSEUM was approved to receive $12,125 in emergency funds.

Added MUSEUM Director RITTER, "We are grateful for the immediate actions of CONGRESS and the MHC to make funds available as we and other cultural institutions and tourism entities face the effects of COVID-19 closures. These funds will help the DELTA BLUES MUSEUM survive the coming months by maintaining jobs, preserving our cultural heritage and rebuilding the tourism industry."

