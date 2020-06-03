Addams

Former MAX MEDIA Country WGH (NEW COUNTRY 97.3 THE EAGLE)/VIRGINIA BEACH Brand Manager/afternoon host JASON ADDAMS joins MCADONALD BROADCASTING as OM/PD at its four-station SAGINAW, MI cluster: Country WKCQ, Adult Hits WMJO (97.3 JOE FM), and AC simulcast WSAM/WSAG (THE BAY). He will also do afternoons at WKCQ.

ADDAMS succeeds BRIAN HATFIELD in the role. Since HATFIELD’s departure in MARCH, former cluster OM GREG COLE has been handling afternoons at WKCQ on an interim basis (NET NEWS 4/13).

Before joining WGH, ADDAMS was PD/Coord. Operations for WESTWOOD ONE’s NASH ICON NETWORK and its NASH campus in MUSIC CITY, and also did afternoons at CUMULUS WSM-F/NASHVILLE and its 46 network affiliates. He departed WGH in FEBRUARY (NET NEWS 2/11).

« see more Net News