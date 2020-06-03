New

A new Gospel station is launching in PHILADELPHIA with the sign-on of JAMJACKJR ENTERPRISES, LLC's WJBR-HD3-W264BH (PHILLY'S FAVOR 100.3), airing via an HD channel of BEASLEY's AC WJBR/WILMINGTON and the translator licensed to MOUNT HOLLY, NJ and recently sold to FRED W. WEINBERG's FAR WEST RADIO, LLC for $1 million. The lineup includes programming from AMERICAN URBAN RADIO NETWORKS, including BOBBY JONES 5-6a (ET), DEE LEE 6-9a, and Gospel artist Bishop HEZEKIAH WALKER 3-7p, plus PHILADELPHIA Archbishop MARY FLOYD PALMER 10a-3p.

Former CUMULUS MEDIA VP/Urban Programming KEN JOHNSON, who is serving as PD of the new station, said, "I truly believe in the JAMJACKJR ENTERPRISES’ mission to uplift and serve the community. Given the current political and social climate I couldn’t think of a better time to launch this station.”

JAMJACKR Pres./CEO JONATHAN MASON said, “2nd Chronicles 7:14 tells us that if we learn to seek God’s face and turn from our wicked ways, He will heal our land. With a pandemic gripping the nation, unemployment at depression level highs and social unrest causing violence in cities large and small, I think we can all agree that our land is in need of healing. It is with that thought in mind that we have decided to launch PHILLY’S FAVOR 100.7 FM.

“We are committed to spreading the Good News of JESUS CHRIST far and wide. Through our terrestrial signal, our App and stream, we will super-serve PHILADELPHIA while providing great gospel content across the world. Our goal is to tithe back to our community in a substantive way. That is why we are launching our station with a food giveaway to 500 PHILADELPHIA families. We invite you to join us on this journey.”

