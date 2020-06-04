A Great Learning Tool

Welcome back to RADIO RALLY POINT! After a brief hiatus, this bi-weekly column was created by DMR/INTERACTIVE and ALL ACCESS to shine a spotlight on the power of AM/FM radio.

In this edition, DMR/INTERACTIVE Pres. ANDREW CURRAN catches up with GEORGE “GEO” COOK, Head Of Content and General Manager for DEDE IN THE MORNING and Dir./Operations & Brand Manager for Urban KKDA (K104) & Urban AC KRNB/DALLAS.

GEO, a well-seasoned veteran of radio programming and talent management stated, “Radio stations are anchors in our communities … As it pertains to GEORGE FLOYD’s death, radio has an unrivaled responsibility to provide perspective and context to the events that are occurring.”

Adding to that, GEO observed, "This is a time for radio to focus on collaboration over competition for the greater good of our communities.”

Comparing what DEDE does to others, he said, “Rush and other talk show hosts can help create empathetic understanding that will unite all of us in a common cause to move our culture, country and communities forward.

“From her vantage point as an African-American woman - and through her authentic connection with the audience - DEDE can help quell tensions and offer messages of unity and hope to go forward.”

